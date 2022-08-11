NASHVILLE, TN — The Ludwald Orren Pettipher Perry, M.D. and Rosetta Miller-Perry Endowed Scholarship at Meharry Medical College was established in 2022.

Mrs. Rosetta Miller-Perry

Mrs. Miller-Perry, a publisher, Civil Rights Activist and owner of 2 Tennessee Tribune News Stores which includes 40 African American businesses at Nashville’s International Airport.

Miller-Perry and her children established the Perry endowed Scholarship with one simple goal – to offer financial assistance to students studying gastroenterology, in honor of her late husband, the first African American gastroenterologist in Tennessee.

Please join Rosetta Miller-Perry in continuing to make a positive difference in Nashville, by sending your check to The Ludwald OP Perry, MD and Rosetta Miller-Perry Scholarship at:

Meharry Medical College

C/O Institutional Advancement 1005

Dr. D.B. Todd, Jr. Blvd. Nashville, TN 37208