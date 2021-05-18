Malcolm X Day Celebration Returns Virtually with All-Star Panel and Performers – Wednesday, May 19th 7 – 9 p.m.

Washington, DC – The intergenerational conversation about the past and present represents a critical step toward advancing solutions for tomorrow. In addition, it continues a tradition of providing a diverse group of panelists capable of addressing the history of our struggles of the past while highlighting examples of today’s activism.

Panelists and speakers include: Malcolm X’s daughter Qubilah Shabazz, Peter Bailey, Dr. Benjamin Chavis, Denise Rolark Barnes, Thomas Penny, and U.S. Congresswoman Barbara Lee.

The three-hour event will also include film clips featuring the words of Malcolm X including his unforgettable “Ballot or the Bullet,” comments from April Goggans of Black Lives Matter and Ron Hampton of the Black Police Association and reflections from Ericka Huggins, a former leader of the Black Panther Party.The party will continue with dancers, drummers, music and prayers.

Since its inception on May 19, 1972, most of the yearly celebrations have taken place at Anacostia Park in Southeast. This year, however, Black Lives Matter Plaza in Northwest will serve as the venue for many of the festivities. The birthday celebration returns due to a partnership between MXDC and other community organizations.

For more information, contact Walter McGill at [email protected] by phone, 202-270-8635.

WPFW (89.3 FM) will broadcast the celebration from 6 – 9 p.m.