Superstar manager of the superstars, and PR extraordinaire Ramon Hervey II has been playing and winning at the “fame game” for more than four decades., shaping, protecting, and sometimes rehabilitating the reputations of some of today’s biggest celebrities. Throughout his career, his aptly titled new book The Fame Game: An Insider’s Playbook for Earning Your 15 Minutes, is his uncensored, behind-the-scenes look at rich and famous celebrities as they are rarely seen. Part autobiographical and part anecdotal, Hervey shares the hilarious, the absurd, the disappointing, and the “are you kidding me?” Hervey recalls how he became a trusted confidant to household name stars in music, comedy, film to A-listers including Richard Pryor, Bette Midler, Quincy Jones, Don Cornelius, the Bee Gees, Herb Alpert, Andrae Crouch, Vanessa Williams, Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds, Luther Vandross, Rick James, Paul McCartney, Peter Frampton, Andrae Crouch, Nick Nolte, James Caan, and Muhammad Ali. Filled with never-before-told anecdotes, cameos, and unforgettable stories, moving from the legendary disco era of the ’70s and post-civil rights era to Hollywood soundstages, and viewed through his acute and trained lens, The Fame Game is an enlightening historical view of the origins of fame, entertainment and media that examines our obsession with fame and the famous.

MP3 LINK: http://tobtr.com/12160071