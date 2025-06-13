Marsha Edwards, President and CEO of the Martha O’Bryan Center, Announces Departure in 2026

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Marsha Edwards, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Martha O’Bryan Center (MOBC) announces she will step down in June 2026, concluding 25 years of visionary leadership of the nonprofit. The MOBC Board of Directors will launch a national search with a goal of naming her successor within the year.

A passionate advocate for families and children in Nashville, Edwards has spent decades working to reshape how the city addresses poverty. She has championed high-quality education, innovative pathways out of poverty, and collaboration among civic, philanthropic, and community leaders to help ensure everyone benefits from our city’s economy.

“Serving families and children through the Martha O’Bryan Center has been a journey of love and honor. I joined the organization to provide my business acumen and energy to its important mission, but I was the one who was received the gift, learning and growing in my faith and as a person,” said Edwards.

During her tenure, MOBC has grown from a $1.9 million operating budget with 32 full-time employees to a $37 million operating budget with 255 full-time employees. Edwards has helped expand every program under the MOBC umbrella, building on its legacy as essential infrastructure for delivering emergency services while creating an internal culture of community listening and a “do what needs to be done” attitude.

“Listening is the first act of innovation, and it truly guides our work. The people of the Martha O’Bryan Center are second-to-none in the nonprofit sector,” Edwards said. “Our staff sees the strengths of those we serve and goes to solution for them. No half-efforts, no checked boxes; we work every day to help people move forward. That is love in action.”

Having guided the organization through economic downturns, the 2010 flood, and the recent COVID-19 pandemic, Edwards remains hopeful for the future and confident in the organization’s resilience.

“This work has been the second love of my life; the first being my husband, Eric, and our four children. I love this work, our deeply engaged Board of Directors, our generous donors, and our talented staff,” Edwards said. “Together, we will continue to meet the moment and provide the stability, support, and opportunity our community deserves.”

Highlights of Marsha Edwards’ Legacy