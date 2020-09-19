Mary Mancini, Chair, Tennessee Democratic Party Statement on Passing of Justice Ginsburg

September 18th, 2020 (Nashville, TN) – Tennessee Democratic Party Chair Mary Mancini issued the following statement in response to the passing of Justice Ginsburg:

“We are heartbroken to hear of the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a towering jurist and an empowering figure for the most vulnerable. She was a kind and gentle soul who never shied away from a fight for what’s right. The country was fortunate to have Ruth Bader Ginsburg for as long as we did. Her contributions made the United States a more just and equitable place.

Today we lost the best of America. But it’s not just the nation that is forever changed by her service and her commitment to uphold our Constitution and the progress it demands. Everyday we see women stepping up to stand on her shoulders and continue her fight. We honor her legacy, we are grateful for her work, and we are fortunate to watch the impact her life has had, and will have, on future generations. L’Shana Tovah, Justice Ginsberg, and may God rest your soul.” -Mary Mancini, Chair, Tennessee Democratic Party