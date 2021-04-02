Matthew Walker Comprehensive Health Partners with Piedmont Natual Gas, Connectus Health and Faith-based Organizations to Distribute 2,500 COVID-19 Vaccines

NASHVILLE, TN – Matthew Walker Comprehensive Health Center (MWCHC) is excited to announce a recent partnership with Piedmont Natural Gas, Connectus Health, and local community- and faith-based organizations to bring 2,500 COVID-19 vaccines to residents throughout North Nashville. The vaccines will be distributed beginning April 5 through April 9 at Hadley Park, and community members can register here. In an effort to reach underserved communities throughout North Nashville, MWCHC utilized their strong relationships with key local partners to administer COVID-19 vaccines throughout the area. MWCHC is working with North Nashville partners to register community members. This strategy will vaccinate 2,500 Nashvillians.

“We are honored to partner with our fellow community organizations to help get vaccines to our neighbors,” said Katina Beard, CEO of MWCHC. “Getting 2,500 vaccines distributed to the public would only be possible with the cooperation of Piedmont Natural Gas, Connectus Health and our many community partners. We are so excited to provide such a vital resource for our community.”

“Piedmont Natural Gas is proud to contribute support for the Matthew Walker Comprehensive Health Center COVID-19 Vaccination Program,” said Stephen Francescon, community relation manager for Piedmont Natural Gas. “Distributing these vaccines to those in need, especially in communities with historic health disparities and access issues, will add to the continued improvement of these neighborhoods’ health and safety.”