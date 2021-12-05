Nashville, TN (TN Tribune)–Matthew Walker Comprehensive Health Center Inc. is offering assistance with applying for health care coverage. The organization wants to help those who are feeling overwhelmed or are not sure what your next steps are to be covered for 2022.



For coverage to begin January 1, the deadline to enroll is December 15. For Special Enrollment information, visit Healthcare.gov.



Members of the public are invited to go to Matthew Walker’s Nashville location for free one-on-one assistance to ensure coverage in the new year, or call Matthew Walker Comprehensive Health Center at 615-921-6038.