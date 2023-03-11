DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. — Maverick Entertainment and Black Girl Film School (BGFS) are excited to announce a new partnership aimed at empowering the next generation of filmmakers and storytellers. The partnership will focus on supporting black storytelling and attracting more girls aged 13-17 to the filmmaking industry.

In an effort to increase the number of women of color who are inclined to excel in science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics before entering college, Maverick Entertainment will provide funding and resources to help BGFS expand its curriculum around these STEAM techniques in film, television, and media.

Maverick will support BGFS’s course offerings by providing industry experts for an “Ask the Expert” series, a back-to-school scholarship award, and a short film contest where students can win a monetary award and prize package and pitch their short film scripts to Maverick’s Executive Team.

The goal of this partnership is to create a more diverse and inclusive film community by providing young girls with access to the tools, skills, and resources needed to tell their own stories through film. By partnering with BGFS, Maverick hopes to inspire a new generation of filmmakers who can bring fresh perspectives and unique voices to the industry.

“We are thrilled to partner with Black Girl Film School,” said Kelcie Schwab, VP of Programming, Social Media & Digital Marketing at Maverick Entertainment. “Their commitment to empowering young girls through filmmaking aligns perfectly with our mission at Maverick. We believe that by investing in the future of storytelling we can create a more vibrant, diverse, and inclusive film industry.”

“As leaders educating students to gain admission to college as STEAM majors and find their professional pathways behind the camera, we are excited to partner with Maverick Entertainment to advance more opportunities for girls to learn,” said Jayda Imanlihen, the executive director of BGFS.

This partnership marks an important step forward for both companies as they work towards creating a more equitable and accessible film community. Together they hope to inspire a new generation of filmmakers who can bring fresh perspectives and unique voices to the industry.

Applications for the BGFS program are open from March 1 to April 5, 2023. Apply to the program here: https://blackgirlfilmschool.com/application/

About Maverick Entertainment & Black Girl Film School

Founded in 1997, Maverick Entertainment continues to be the premier distributor of niche and Urban content. Having released more than 1,500 films over the past 25 years, Maverick currently controls the world’s largest library of feature-length Black Cinema.

In addition to funding and producing originals, Maverick releases 100+ movies a year and distributes physically and digitally worldwide to a growing list of platform partners.

For more information on Maverick, visit https://www.maverickentertainment.cc/