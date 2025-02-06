Congresswoman Maxine Waters Launches Whistleblower Webpage to Combat Trump’s Reckless, Illegal Abuse of Executive Power Against Federal Government Employees and American Families

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Maxine Waters (D-CA), the top Democrat on the House Financial Services Committee, announced the re-launch of a whistleblower webpage on the Committee’s official website to allow members of the general public and government employees in financial services agencies to report misconduct, financial waste, fraud, workplace abuse, and abuse of power under the Trump Administration. Since taking office, President Trump has issued a series of illegal and unconstitutional executive orders. These actions not only harm working-class Americans and weaken government agencies but also undermine our financial system and the dedicated professionals who work tirelessly on behalf of the American people to keep it running smoothly.

In response, Congresswoman Waters is taking action to protect whistleblowers and ensure accountability. This whistleblower form provides a secure and confidential way for individuals to report unlawful activity without fear of intimidation or retaliation. You can find the form HERE and on the home page of the Committee’s website.