NASHVILLE, TN – With the start of early voting for the Democratic primary rapidly approaching, campaign financial reports have been submitted. Jerry Maynard kicked off his campaign for State Senate District 19 on May 19, 2022. Since then, the campaign has raised $178,391.00.

“More than 200 individuals gave to our campaign over the past six weeks. I appreciate the support and trust which reinforces the confidence of Nashvillians that I will be ready to serve and represent on day one,” says Maynard.

As of June 30, the Maynard for Senate campaign has $90,000 cash on hand and will continue to fundraise through the election cycle.

“Running for office costs money because you have to get your message out to voters,” says Maynard for Senate campaign treasurer and Councilmember at-Large, Sharon Hurt. “We are working hard to get our message out. We are electing Jerry to the State Senate as he is the best candidate equipped to pass reasonable gun control, address the need for quality healthcare and a woman’s right to choose, and making Nashville more affordable for every family.”