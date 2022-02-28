NASHVILLE, Tenn. (TN Tribune) – Mayor John Cooper is calling on Nashville nonprofits to apply for a $1.5 million Cure Violence pilot program in North Nashville. The application period closes April 22 for the grant, which supports Nashville-based nonprofits experienced in using public health approaches to reduce violence – namely, to employ violence interrupters and outreach workers who can defuse conflicts, connect Nashvillians with services and strengthen neighborhoods. “Community safety is public safety, and community safety takes all of us,” Mayor Cooper said. “This is another step in our efforts to support the grassroots groups pursuing solutions that work best for Nashville’s neighborhoods.” To learn more, download initial information and apply: hub.nashville.gov. The Latest Step in Nashville’s Community Safety EffortsAfter recruiting a first-ever community safety coordinator to Metro Government, the mayor in March 2021 launched his Community Safety Partnership to support local nonprofits working to reduce and prevent violence by providing neighborhood-strengthening services and opportunities. So far, $105,000 in grants has been awarded to 21 local nonprofits across Davidson County – with more to come. “Violence interruption programs are a proven, public-health approach to reducing violence,” said Erin Evans, chair of Metro Council’s Health and Public Safety Committee. “I want to thank Mayor Cooper, my colleagues on the Metro Council and on the Community Safety Partnership Fund Advisory Board, the Metro Public Health Department, and our nonprofit partners for their work on this life-saving initiative.” In 2021, Metro Council also unanimously approved the Cure Violence initiative and approved funding for a round of grants to support nonprofits working in the Napier Place and Sudekum Apartments communities. “A year ago, the Policing Policy Commission highlighted the need to broaden our definition of public safety to include partnering with and supporting community groups,” said Sharon Roberson. She served on the mayor’s Policing Policy Commission and is now chair of the mayor’s Community Safety Partnership advisory board. “I’m pleased Metro is making significant investments in community groups to make that vision real,” Roberson added. Violence interruption programs work primarily with high-risk youth aged 14 to 30. They include regular individual interactions, conflict mediation and community mobilization. “Police play an important role in keeping us safe, but they can’t do it alone,” said Metro Council Member Jennifer Gamble. “We have to invest in neighborhoods and community groups, too, and Metro is committed to making those investments. I want to thank Mayor Cooper and my colleagues on the Metro Council for supporting these efforts.”“I am grateful that my colleagues on the Council and Mayor Cooper are committed to supporting organizations dedicated to violence interruption, which is very difficult and lifesaving work,” said Councilmember Kyonztè Toombs. “Providing needed resources to these organizations is vital to preventing violence in our communities.”