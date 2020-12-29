McConnell Blocks Efforts to Increase Stimulus

December 29, 2020 Juney June Breaking News, Politics Comments Off on McConnell Blocks Efforts to Increase Stimulus

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell  blocked the effort to quickly pass a measure to increase direct stimulus payments from $600 to $2,000.  Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D),  attempted to pass the change to the  spending bill through a unanimous consent request on the Senate floor.  The House passed the increase to stimulus payments earlier in the week with wide bipartisan support. Democratic leaders have cited President Donald Trump’s criticism of the $600 payments as too low and the GOP President’s push to increase the stimulus checks in their effort to pass the change through the Senate.