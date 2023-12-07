FRANKLIN, TN — The African American Heritage Society of Williamson County invites you to join us for our Annual Christmas Open House on Saturday, December 9 from 10 am to 1 pm at the McLemore House Museum located at 446 11th Avenue North in Franklin. Our very own Harvey Chrisman and Carolyn Wall will be reprising their roles as Harvey McLemore and his granddaughter, Maggie, in a special live re-enactment tour which will run between 10 am-12 pm. Self-guided tours will be available from noon-1 pm. Tour fees are $15 for the re-enactment tour and $10 for the self-guided tour. Join us as we usher in the beauty of the Christmas season and listen to the inspiring stories of hope being retold within the historic walls of the McLemore House Museum. We hope to see you there.

The African American Heritage Society would like to thank the community for the amazing support in the many efforts to protect and preserve our rich African American history in Williamson County. AAHS is a 501c (3) organization; donations are tax-deductible and may be made online at aahswc.org.

To make a donation through mail, checks should be made payable to the:

African American Heritage Society

P.O. Box 681016, Franklin, TN 37068

