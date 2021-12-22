NASHVILLE, TN — Mayor John Cooper, Sen. Brenda Gilmore, Rep. Bill Beck, Cayce Place residents and stakeholders joined the Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency (MDHA) for a ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration for the newest residential development at Cayce Place.

At podium is MDHA Executive Director Dr. Troy D. White.

“This opening is another step forward for affordable housing in Nashville – a significant step, with more to come,” said Mayor Cooper. “For Nashville to work – to really, work, and to work for everyone – then everyone who works here must be able to live here. When we invest in affordable housing, we invest in our families. We affirm its transformational power and its importance.”

At podium is Mayor John Cooper.

Red Oak Townhomes is the sixth new residential construction and fifth new mixed-income development at Cayce Place. It features 44 apartments, including 25 new affordable apartments, thanks to a subsidy from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). These new affordable units are in addition to the one-for-one replacement of the existing units and are reserved for current Cayce Place residents, including Marilyn Greer.

“I have watched as a few of my closest friends and neighbors have moved into their new apartments, and now it’s my turn,” said Greer. “This is my very first new home, and I got to see it for the first time last week, and I was overjoyed and overwhelmed. It was like a dream come true.”

State Sen. Brenda Gilmore speaking at podium.

“I had the pleasure of joining Marilyn last week as she walked into her new apartment for the very first time,” said MDHA Executive Director Dr. Troy D. White. “Marilyn’s reaction was a great reminder of why we do what we do.”

Red Oak Townhomes features market-rate amenities including stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and a tile backsplash.

Rep. Bill Beck

“It’s been said that a house is made of walls and beams, but a home is built with love and dreams and goals and aspirations,” said Sen. Brenda Gilmore. “Today’s dream for this new community is nearly a decade in the making, and I’d like to thank our partners for making it a reality for many families.”

Located at 804 Dew St., the development was built by R.G. Anderson Company and designed by EOA Architects, who strategically designed around the mature trees on-site.

Cayce Place resident and Resident Association Vice President Marilyn Greer

“The East Nashville community has long prized mature trees,” said Councilman Brett Withers. “Red Oak Townhomes was designed not only to preserve mature trees but to make these trees, including a Nashville Tree Foundation contest winner, the focal point of the reconnected Dew Street neighborhood. They also provide a great canopy for the development’s playground.”

With the completion of Red Oak Townhomes, Cayce Place now features 507 new apartments. Site work has already begun on the next new mixed-income residential development, with construction expected to begin in early 2022.

“I’m so proud of everything that has been accomplished at Cayce Place,” said Rep. Bill Beck. “Mixed-income developments are more diverse, more vibrant and foster a greater sense of tolerance and collaboration amongst neighbors. The opening of Red Oak Townhomes makes Nashville a better city.”

Greer couldn’t agree more, and she cannot wait to move into her new apartment later this month.

“I have washed way too many dishes, so I cannot wait to use a dishwasher for the first time and cook in my new kitchen. I am also excited about having my very own bathroom that I don’t have to share with my granddaughters,” said Greer. “This is truly the best Christmas present I have ever received.”

