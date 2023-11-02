NASHVILLE, TN — For the first time in the Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency’s 85-year history, it has established a Resident Services Department to identify, prioritize and provide services and resources for MDHA residents. The creation of the department was spearheaded by MDHA Executive Director Dr. Troy D. White.

“Creating a Resident Services Department further cements MDHA’s commitment to investing in its residents by providing not only sustainable housing, but also access to opportunities that will allow them to reach their full potential,” Dr. White said. “The department’s formation – and recruiting a dedicated, qualified team to staff it – is integral to the Agency’s mission.”

At the helm of the department is MDHA Director of Resident Services Eugene Spencer, who was hired into the role in May 2023. Spencer brings nearly three decades of program administration, case management and workforce training experience to MDHA.

“The Resident Services Department is a one-stop shop that connects residents with dedicated staff who are proactively addressing all concerns regarding residency, needed services and prospects to enrich lives,” Spencer said. “Whether it’s helping a resident identify a pathway to homeownership or access job training that will lead to higher wages, we are using imagination, innovation and limitless expectations to galvanize our families as they envision what the future can hold for them and their children.”

The Resident Services Department offers a myriad of programs and resources for residents, some of which are made possible through partnerships and others that receive funding from state and federal resources, as well as grants.

This includes the opening of the Family Self-Sufficiency program to new participants, which allows residents to initiate a goal-oriented plan and establish an interest-bearing escrow account. Resident Services Department staff have also begun enrolling residents in the Affordable Connectivity Program, which is made possible through grant funding by the Federal Communications Commission and provides discounts on broadband service and connected devices to qualifying households that earn a limited income.

“At MDHA, we want our residents to have opportunities to access economic security and enhance their financial well-being,” Dr. White said. “I believe the creation of the Resident Services Department demonstrates to our residents that they are why we do what we do.”

Upon assuming the role of MDHA’s sixth executive director, Dr. White established three pillars that cascade into the Agency’s efforts. Those pillars are residents, staff and development. In the past, MDHA had divisions and staff within larger departments dedicated to services for residents, but Dr. White identified the establishment of a formal Resident Services Department as key to supporting the residents pillar.

