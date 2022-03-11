NASHVILLE, Tenn – The Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency (MDHA) will be accepting online only applications for two elderly Project-Based Voucher (PBV) locations on a first-come, first-served from noon Wednesday, March 16, 2022, until 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Depending on the number of applications received, the waiting lists may remain open beyond April 6, 2022.

In order to qualify for elderly housing, the head of household or spouse must be at least 62 years old. Applications for the elderly waiting lists will be available online only at www.nashville-mdha.org (click on the button that says Apply for Housing) beginning at noon on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, and can be submitted online 24 hours a day during the waiting list period.

The application is simple and takes less than five minutes to complete. Applicants will need to register a new username and password and have a valid email address. Once an application is submitted, applicants will receive an email confirming that the application was submitted successfully. Within 30 days, applicants will receive a follow up email confirming whether the application has been accepted and placed on the waiting list, or it has been rejected. Applicants must meet all eligibility requirements for the PBV location in order to be place on the waiting list.

· 26th and Clarksville: one-bedroom units will be available at 26th and Clarksville, a new elderly property at 2125 26th Ave. N. in Nashville. In order to qualify for the PBV units at this property, the head of household or spouse must be must be at least 62 years old and have an adjusted income at or below 50 percent of the area median income (AMI).

· Robinson Flats: one- and two-bedroom units will be available at Robinson Flats, an elderly property at 1205 Robinson Road in Old Hickory. In order to qualify for elderly only housing, applicants must be 62 or older and have an adjusted income at or below 50 percent of the AMI.

Applicants who need assistance applying may call the MDHA information line at 615-782-3960 weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. during the open enrollment period.

Applicants may also visit public libraries to access a computer. All Nashville Public Library locations have reopened for in-person services. While face coverings are no longer required, they are strongly encouraged for both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals while inside Metro buildings, including Nashville Public Library. Similar to the Tenant-Based Voucher Program, the PBV Program provides low-and moderate-income households with monthly rental assistance. However, PBV assistance is tied to particular units rather than to the family. Eligible families only receive assistance while living in the PBV unit. For a list of Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs), please click here. For a printable version of this information, please click here.

The Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency (MDHA) does not discriminate on the basis of age, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, genetic information, color, national origin, religion, disability or any other legally protected status in admission to, access to, or operations of its programs, services, or activities. For assistance with language interpretation or other accommodation or service, call 615-782-3960. For other accommodation or service such as TDD, call 615-252-8599.