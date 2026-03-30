Meggan Utech brings joy and harmony to Sister Act at TPAC

NASHVILLE, TN — Nashville’s vibrant theater scene continues to shine, and one of its brightest rising talents is Meggan (GG) Utech, an actress, singer, and dynamic stage performer whose work continues to get attention across Middle Tennessee. Meggan joins the cast of the highly anticipated musical SISTER ACT, running April 10–19, 2026, at the historic Polk Theater inside the Tennessee Performing Arts Center (TPAC).

Known for her warm stage presence and expressive vocal style, she brings a blend of professionalism, heart, and humor to every role she inhabits. Whether performing in ensemble work or featured parts, Meggan is recognized for her strong musicianship, quick comedic timing, and the kind of energy that elevates a full cast. She’s thrilled to return to the Polk Theater in the biggest and most joyful role of her Rep career so far.

Earlier roles at the Rep include Jovie (Elf), Nurse Norma (Waitress), and Randy (Christmas Story), as well as 9 to 5, The Color Purple, Mary Poppins, and Urinetown.

In Sister Act, Meggan stars as ‘Delores Van Cartier,’ the character that Whoopi Goldberg made famous to audiences throughout the world. It’s the story that tells the tale of an ensemble of nuns who help transform a struggling convent choir into a showstopping sensation. Meggan contributes both her vocal talent and her comedic flair to one of the production’s most uplifting storylines—celebrating friendship, faith, and finding your voice. Sister Act, the musical version, is a little bit different than the movie. The stage show gets a little more into certain parts of Delores’ life and emotions. “The role allows me to get a little silly,” says Meggan during a recent interview with The Tribune.

Meggan has called Nashville home since 2014, following an earlier chapter in New York City. But at her core, she’s a Midwesterner through and through—raised on a farm in a small northern Wisconsin town. “Yes, rural Wisconsin is home for me. My hometown has about 6,000 people, about an hour north of Milwaukee,” she says. “I was a child who had so much energy. I would run around and dance and sing. I was such a little ham. I knew that performing was what I wanted to do forever.”

So, what is it like for Meggan to step into the world of Sister Act, Nashville-style? “It’s an incredible experience sharing the stage with an amazing group of talented people. It’s a female-driven show where I get to exercise every range of emotion. I get to be silly,” she says. The production’s signature nun habit—stylized for the musical’s high-energy choreography and bold stage lighting—adds its own layer of transformation. “It’s very transformative because the only part of your body that’s seen is the face,” Meggan explains. “At first, I thought I might lose some of my ability to express myself as an actor because the costume has so many layers.”

Tennessee Rep’s upcoming production Blood Sucking Leech. “This is a brand-new work, a nonmusical, and I especially love performing in new shows,” she shares—another testament to Meggan’s range and her enthusiasm for fresh, original storytelling. Meggan is also the current Development Manager at the Nashville Shakespeare Festival.