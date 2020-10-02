Meharry Conducting Free COVID Testing on Saturdays at Local Churches

October 2, 2020 Cynthia Yeldell Featured Comments Off on Meharry Conducting Free COVID Testing on Saturdays at Local Churches
Meharry Medical College will again be conducting FREE COVID-19 TESTING for community members on Saturdays throughout October beginning this Saturday, Oct. 3 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The testing is sponsored by Nashville area churches.
All community members are invited to participate in this free testing.
The October schedule is as follows:
October 3:
The Living Word International Church
5100 Wyoming Ave, Nashville, TN 37209
October 10:
Nashville Academy of Computer Science (sponsored by Mt Hopewell Baptist Church)
3230 Brick Church Pike, Nashville, TN 37207
October 17:
Lee Chapel AME Church
1200 Dr. D.B. Todd Blvd., Nashville, TN 37208
October 24:
Riverside Chapel Seventh-Day Adventist Church
800 Youngs Lane, Nashville TN 37207-4828
October 31:
Temple Baptist Church
3810 Kings Lane, Nashville, TN 37218
Facebook Comments