Meharry Conducting Free COVID Testing on Saturdays at Local Churches

Meharry Medical College will again be conducting FREE COVID-19 TESTING for community members on Saturdays throughout October beginning this Saturday, Oct. 3 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The testing is sponsored by Nashville area churches.

All community members are invited to participate in this free testing.

The October schedule is as follows:

October 3:

The Living Word International Church

5100 Wyoming Ave, Nashville, TN 37209

October 10:

Nashville Academy of Computer Science (sponsored by Mt Hopewell Baptist Church)

3230 Brick Church Pike, Nashville, TN 37207

October 17:

Lee Chapel AME Church

1200 Dr. D.B. Todd Blvd., Nashville, TN 37208

October 24:

Riverside Chapel Seventh-Day Adventist Church

800 Youngs Lane, Nashville TN 37207-4828

October 31:

Temple Baptist Church

3810 Kings Lane, Nashville, TN 37218