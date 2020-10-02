Meharry Conducting Free COVID Testing on Saturdays at Local Churches

Meharry Medical College will again be conducting FREE COVID-19 TESTING for community members on Saturdays throughout October beginning this Saturday, Oct. 3 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The testing is sponsored by Nashville area churches.
All community members are invited to participate in this free testing.
The October schedule is as follows:
October 3:
The Living Word International Church
5100 Wyoming Ave, Nashville, TN 37209
October 10:
Nashville Academy of Computer Science (sponsored by Mt Hopewell Baptist Church)
3230 Brick Church Pike, Nashville, TN 37207
October 17:
Lee Chapel AME Church
1200 Dr. D.B. Todd Blvd., Nashville, TN 37208
October 24:
Riverside Chapel Seventh-Day Adventist Church
800 Youngs Lane, Nashville TN 37207-4828
October 31:
Temple Baptist Church
3810 Kings Lane, Nashville, TN 37218
