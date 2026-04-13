Meharry Medical College School of Dentistry Celebrates 140 Years, Dean Honored with Key to the City

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Meharry Medical College’s School of Dentistry observed 140 years of excellence in oral health education and service during its anniversary gala held Saturday, April 11, at Humble Baron at Uncle Nearest Distillery in Shelbyville, Tennessee. More than 200 guests attended the black-tie event, which brought together alumni, students, faculty, patients, community leaders and supporters to honor the School of Dentistry’s legacy as a national leader in training dentists committed to serving underserved communities.

A highlight of the evening came when Shelbyville Mayor Randy Carroll surprised Dean Cherae Farmer and Associate Dean Julie Gray with a ceremonial key to the city. The recognition honored the school’s longstanding commitment to providing quality oral health care to residents of Shelbyville, Bedford County and the broader Middle Tennessee region.

Founded in 1886, the School of Dentistry is one of the nation’s oldest institutions dedicated to educating African American dental professionals. For 140 years, it has played a critical role in expanding access to care and addressing oral health disparities in communities that need it most.

Saturday’s gala reflected both legacy and momentum, celebrating a history rooted in service while reinforcing Meharry’s continued leadership in advancing health care for all. The evening stood as a tribute to generations of graduates whose work continues to transform lives — and save smiles — across the nation.

ABOUT MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE: Meharry Medical College is a historically Black academic health sciences center founded in 1876 that trains qualified physicians, scientists and dentists from every demographic to serve underserved communities. Meharry educates its students in the school’s 150-year heritage of healing the whole person and advancing public health. True to its heritage, it is a United Methodist Church-related institution. Diverse Issues in Higher Education annually ranks Meharry as a leading national educator of African Americans who earn M.D., D.D.S. and Ph.D. degrees in the biomedical sciences. Learn more at www.meharry.edu