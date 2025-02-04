Meharry Offers Free Dental Care for Local Children this Friday for Give Kids A Smile Program

Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)-This Friday, Feb. 7th from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m., Meharry Medical College’s School of Dentistry will be working in collaboration with the American Dental Association Foundation, Colgate and Henry Schein, Inc., to host the 2025 national kickoff event for ADA Foundation’s Give Kids A Smile® (GKAS) program.
Give Kids A Smile® Day will provide free routine pediatric dental care including dental exams, x-rays, fillings and sealants to students in Davidson County. For some children in the city and neighboring communities, this may be their first dental checkup. This event provides access to essential care and helps establish a ‘dental home’ for ongoing services.
Free Services: Dental exams, cleanings, X-rays, fillings, sealants, and more! Plus, fun activities for kids!
Walk-ins welcome—all kids must be accompanied by an adult.
Medical College and its partners recognize the importance of hosting a Give Kids A Smile event as it provides quality oral health care to youth, aiding in the early intervention and prevention of health issues stemming from the lack of such services. Committed to Meharry’s mission of serving the underserved, all organizations involved understand working together to present this special event as an example of collaboration for positive health outcomes in Nashville communities.
Visit ADAFoundation.org/GKAS: For more information, and learn how you can get involved or contribute to the cause.