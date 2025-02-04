Meharry Offers Free Dental Care for Local Children this Friday for Give Kids A Smile Program

Meharry

Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)-This Friday, Feb. 7th from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.,Medical College’s School of Dentistry will be working in collaboration with the American Dental Association Foundation, Colgate and Henry Schein, Inc., to host the 2025 national kickoff event for ADA Foundation’s Give Kids A Smile® (GKAS) program.

Give Kids A Smile® Day will provide free routine pediatric dental care including dental exams, x-rays, fillings and sealants to students in Davidson County. For some children in the city and neighboring communities, this may be their first dental checkup. This event provides access to essential care and helps establish a ‘dental home’ for ongoing services.

Free Services: Dental exams, cleanings, X-rays, fillings, sealants, and more! Plus, fun activities for kids!