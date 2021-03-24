Meharry to Distribute Vaccines This Week and Next

Nashville, TN (TN Tribune)–Meharry will be vaccinating eligible community members starting on Thursday, March 25 at 9:40 a.m. at the Henry Moses Alumni Hall on Meharry’s campus. Appointments are available for Thursday (3/25), Friday (3/26), Tuesday (3/30) and Wednesday (3/31).

Those interested can sign up for appointments by calling 615-327-6348 or visiting https://home.mmc.edu/ getting-the-vaccine/

Eligibility includes those 55 and older, 16 and older for those with qualifying health conditions, and others in qualifying professions.