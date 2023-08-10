KNOXVILLE, TN — Ulystean Jonathan Oates, a member of Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Knoxville, Tennessee, is a Yale College senior majoring in Political Science. Jonathan’s academic work engages questions of democracy, justice, and equality, and he has completed recent internships in the office of Representative Jim Cooper and at the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy. Jonathan has served in numerous positions in student government at Yale and received multiple campus awards in recognition of his leadership. At Oxford, Jonathan intends to complete a Master of Philosophy. in Politics.

The Rhodes Scholarship is the oldest and most celebrated international fellowship award in the world. Each year 32 young students from the United States are selected as Rhodes Scholars through a decentralized process representing the 50 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. territories. Applicants from more than 320 American colleges and universities have been selected as Rhodes Scholars.

Rhodes Scholars are chosen not only for their outstanding scholarly achievements but also for their character, commitment to others and the common good, and their potential for leadership in whatever domains their careers may lead. The Rhodes Trust, a British charity established to honor the will and bequest of Cecil J. Rhodes, provides full financial support for Rhodes Scholars to pursue a degree or degrees at the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom in partnership with the Second Century Founder, John McCall MacBain, and other generous benefactors.