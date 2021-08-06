Memphis Africa In April Festival Happening this Weekend Aug. 5-8th

Nashville, TN (TN Tribune)–Africa In April Cultural Awareness Festival, Inc. is making plans for Festival 2021 from August 5 – 8, 2021 on the internationally known Beale Street/Robert Church Park.

This year marks the 34th Anniversary and record attendance is anticipated.

The 34th year Anniversary Celebration will utilize various mediums with different themes daily, educational excellence, arts/crafts, afro centricity, economics, genealogy, musicology, entrepreneurship, international relations, cuisine, drug awareness, history, culture and the Arts.

The honored country, the United Republic of Botswana has attracted international, national, regional, state officials, ambassadors, Memphis/ Shelby County parochial schools, colleges, universities, community organizations, religious leaders, institutions, and numerous dignitaries from the African Diaspora.

The International Africa in April 2021 International Luncheon will be held at the Holiday Inn, University of Memphis located at 3700 Central Ave., Memphis, TN,

38111 from 11:30am-1:00pm. Individual tickets are $75.00 and $750.00 for a table of 10. Please RSVP by July 9, 2021 to the Africa in April Office at 901-947-

2133 or email [email protected]

This years’ International Executive of the Year is Bishop Henry M. Williamson, Sr., Presiding Prelate, First Episcopal District, Christian Methodist Episcopal Church. Africa in April Cultural Awareness Festival 2021-2022 Honorary Chairs are: Ms. Joanne Massey, MBA, CCA; Director, City of Memphis Office of Business Diversity & Compliance and Mr. Josh Hammond, President/Owner Buster’s Liquor &; Wines.

On Thursday, August 5, 2021 the International Africa In April Cultural Awareness Festival Commissioned Artist, Mr. Jason Jerome Colbert, (CEO of Life In Colors

Studio),an oil painter, a Memphian and graduate of Ridgeway High School. Colbert is a former Memphis College of Art’s student and loves serving his church and

community passionately via “THE ARTS”. He will be presented at The International Poster Unveiling Reception at The National Civil Rights Museum,5: 30 P.M.to 8:00 P.M.

This years’ International Festival will showcase a variety of renowned professionals, bands, musicians, poets, SCS/MCS/Charter/ and Parochial Schools

performers, choirs, artists, and entertainers locally, regionally, and nationally such as; Eye 2 Eye Band, (Monte Quarles/ Director), Dan Hope and TOPIX Band, The

Memphis Letter Carriers Band, Ta Nai Moore, Christian Soul Artist; Joyce Cobb, National Musician-Jazz, Blues Artist/Legend & Trailblazer, “Leo Preston Jr. And The K3 Studio Band, Gospel, Blues, R&B; Tia Nia Moore, Christian Soul Artist; The Pyramid City Band, Rhythm & Blues; The Tennessee Mass Choir; St. Augustine Catholic Church; Orange Mound Energizers; ETTARO Fine Arts Foundation &; Theater Company, Fine Arts Teen Summer Camp; Millennium Madness Drill Team, EKPE Abioto, Cequita Monique, The Jazz Masters Orchestra/Lisa Nobumoto, several fashion designers-CASSIE Corner, Cassandra Wade, MARCILLAGO Fashions, Marci Norman and many more…

For more information visit www.africainapril.org