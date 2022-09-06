Memphis, Tenn. (TN Tribune)–President and Founder of Hardy Beverage, LLC Carolyn Hardy is donating over 1,000 cases of their HTWO hydrogen-infused waters to Jackson State University to help students and staff affected by the water crisis.

Recently, it was announced that the water in the City of Jackson, MS was unsafe for consumption after flooding, system issues, and equipment failures plagued the city and

its main water treatment facility. The HTWO water has a retail value of over $35,000 and will be delivered to JSU’s campus the week of September 5th

Since 1877, JSU has been providing young men and women opportunities that will empower them to succeed in an increasingly complex world. According to online sources, the HBCU has a total enrollment of almost 7,000 undergraduate and graduate students. Thousands of those students live on campus or commute to class. The campus is currently closed while the crisis is addressed but for those still within the city, adequate drinking water is paramount, especially during the summer months when temperatures are elevated.

Hardy, a serial entrepreneur and philanthropist, says she knew she had to assist after hearing about the water crisis.

“It’s easy to extend our sympathy and prayers during a crisis but I believe in extending

resources as well. I make premium water, so it makes sense for Hardy Beverages to send water. I chose to focus on the college because I am a parent and if my child were on Jackson State’s campus, I would feel much better knowing that additional water was on the way. I believe that it’s an obligation for those of us in positions of power to figure out how we can become a part of the solution rather than waiting on someone else to come up with a plan.”

Hardy Beverages manufactures and distributes a full line of premium waters under the brand HTWO. It was created 8 years ago and is the first brand with hydrogen-infused water in the United States. HTWO is sold nationally online.

In 2022, Hardy launched two additional brands, Shky and Rallie. All of which

are manufactured in the Hardy Beverage state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, located in Memphis, TN, with the use of proprietary technology. Before founding her own companies, Hardy headed food and beverage operations for Coors Brewing Company and J. M. Smucker Company. She has also worked with nonalcoholic beverages such as Coke, Arizona Ice Tea, Rockstar, and 7-11 Select. Hardy has been recognized nationally for her

entrepreneurial endeavors and gives back to her local community in many ways. She is the first female and first minority chair of Methodist Le Bonheur Hospital Systems and the first black female inducted into the Society of Entrepreneurs. She also serves as the Deputy Chair of Federal Reserve 8th District, and on the board of directors for SCORE, Tennessee Business Leadership Council and several others non-profit organizations.



For more information about the water distribution efforts, contact 901-378-4956. To learn more about Hardy Beverage, visit HardyBeverages.com.