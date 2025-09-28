Memphis leaders roll out “Free the 901” campaign to oppose National Guard deployment

Memphis, TN — Today community, faith, labor, youth, culture and business leaders launched Free the 901, a campaign to prepare, protect and uplift Memphis residents amid escalating authoritarian attacks — including the proposed deployment of the National Guard to patrol neighborhoods.

Rooted in the belief that real safety comes from investing in people, not punishment, Free the 901 held a press conference at 1 p.m., followed by the “No Cooperation with Occupation” march at 1:30 p.m. Both events began at the park across from Juvenile Court (intersection of Neely & Adams).

This campaign was born out of urgency. On Sept. 12, Donald Trump and Gov. Bill Lee announced plans to send the National Guard and a multi-agency task force into Memphis, with more concrete plans revealed at today’s press conference with Lee in Memphis. Free the 901 rejects this overreach and will mobilize residents through trainings, orientations and rapid-response organizing, while advancing policies and narratives that put care over control, people over policing and safety over surveillance. “Memphis is the incubator—what’s tested here becomes the blackprint for the rest of the country,” said Tikeila Rucker, one of the visionaries of Free the 901.

Instead of pouring hundreds of millions into militarization, Free the 901 calls on leaders and neighbors to double down on what works: investing in people and communities. Safety comes from strong schools, affordable housing, living-wage jobs and mental health resources — not soldiers on the streets.

Supporters can text “Free901” to 25225 to join the campaign, organizers said.

Partner organizations include ACLU-TN, American Muslim Advisory Council, Black Voters Matter, Decarcerate Memphis, The Equity Alliance, Indivisible Memphis, Justice & Safety Alliance, Memphis Activism Calendar, Memphis Artists for Change, Memphis for All, Memphis Tenants Union, Memphis Voices for Palestine, MICAH, Official Black Lives Matter, Stand for Children Tennessee, Tennessee for All, TIRRC (Tennessee Immigrants & Refugee Rights Coalition) and Vecindarios 901.