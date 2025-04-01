Memphis-Shelby County Schools Breaks Ground on New Frayser Community High School

Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) announced the official groundbreaking of the New Frayser Community High School, a state-of-the-art facility that will serve as a hub for academic excellence and community growth in the Frayser neighborhood.

The ceremony will take place on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, at 1:30 p.m., at 1530 Dellwood Avenue, Memphis, TN 38127, the site of the former Frayser High/MLK Prep.

This groundbreaking marks a significant milestone in MSCS’s continued commitment to providing high-quality learning environments for all students. The new high school will feature modern classrooms, collaborative learning spaces, and innovative technology designed to support 21st-century education.