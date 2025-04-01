Memphis-Shelby County Schools Breaks Ground on New Frayser Community High School

Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) announced the official groundbreaking of the New Frayser Community High School, a state-of-the-art facility that will serve as a hub for academic excellence and community growth in the Frayser neighborhood.
The ceremony will take place on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, at 1:30 p.m., at 1530 Dellwood Avenue, Memphis, TN 38127, the site of the former Frayser High/MLK Prep.
This groundbreaking marks a significant milestone in MSCS’s continued commitment to providing high-quality learning environments for all students. The new high school will feature modern classrooms, collaborative learning spaces, and innovative technology designed to support 21st-century education.
The new 270,000-sq.ft. Frayser-area high school is being built on the site of Martin Luther King Jr. College Preparatory High School. Originally the site of Frayser High School, this location is part of the Achievement School District, which aims to improve educational facilities and opportunities within the community. The new high school will serve 1,500 students from MLK Prep and Trezevant High School, consolidating the educational resources of the area’s two public high schools into a state-of-the-art learning environment.
The project is phased to provide modernized facilities that meet the community’s current and future needs. Phase 1 consists of a new three-story building featuring a gymnasium, renovated auditorium, sports fieldhouse, athletic fields, and extensive site work. Following the completion of Phase 1, Phase 2 will further enhance the campus with a specialized center for career and technology education (CCTE), a creative arts or fine arts center, an auxiliary gym, STEM labs, and an expanded auditorium.