Metro Chief Drake Appoints Chris Taylor as Deputy Chief

NASHVILLE, TN — Chief John Drake recently announced the appointment of Captain Chris Taylor to the rank of Deputy Chief who will serve in a newly created Chief of Staff assignment to help coordinate evolving investigative and community engagement strategies across five of the Metro Nashville Police Department’s bureaus and eight precincts.

“Deputy Chief Taylor will serve as my representative and day-to-day liaison among police department components to ensure consistency of our community-based priorities to enhance Nashville’s safety,” Drake said. “I want Deputy Chief Taylor to help maintain a focus on officers engaging residents to help improve neighborhood quality of life, while at the same time, ensuring that investigative components are working together seamlessly to identify criminals and remove them from our streets.”

Taylor is a 28-year MNPD veteran who, as a captain, most recently oversaw officers who work for Metro Parks Police.

He will continue in that supervisory role for the time being. During his tenure, Taylor has also worked as a captain over the Criminal Investigations Division, the executive officer in the Community Services Bureau, a lieutenant in the Patrol and Domestic Violence Divisions, a sergeant in the Vice Unit, a patrol officer, and an eight-year member of the MNPD SWAT team.

Taylor holds a Bachelor’s Degree from Western Kentucky University and an MBA Degree from Columbia Southern University.