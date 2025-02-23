Metro Council Minority Caucus to Honor Community Leaders at Annual Reception

NASHVILLE, TN – The Metro Council Minority Caucus is proud to host its annual reception on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM at the Cal Turner Family Center at Meharry Medical College. Doors will open at 5:00 PM, with the program beginning promptly at 5:45 PM. Parking will be available in Lot K at 21st Ave N and Meharry Blvd.

“Our annual reception is a highly anticipated event that presents an opportunity to celebrate and uplift our diverse culture and community. We’re proud to recognize outstanding individuals who have demonstrated exceptional commitment to our mission of empowering and advocating for communities of color through community service, social justice, and civic engagement,” said Metro Council Minority Caucus Chair, Kyonzte Toombs.

Renowned journalist, award-winning documentarian, and CEO of Soledad O’Brien Productions, Soledad O’Brien, will deliver the keynote address. O’Brien, known for her commitment to elevating untold stories and tackling critical social issues, will inspire attendees with her insights on resilience, leadership, and the power of advocacy.

Each year, the Metro Council Minority Caucus brings together elected and government officials, business and community leaders to recognize individuals who have made a positive impact in improving the quality of life for communities of color in Nashville and Davidson County. This year’s theme, “Resilience in the Age of Uncertainty,” reflects the strength, perseverance, and leadership required to navigate today’s challenges while advancing equity and opportunity for all.

During the evening, the Metro Council Minority Caucus will present awards to outstanding individuals who have demonstrated exceptional commitment to community service, social justice, and civic engagement.