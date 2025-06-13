Metro Council Participates in Special Habitat for Humanity Build Day

NASHVILLE, TENN. — On Sunday, June 8, 2025, District 2 Council Member Kyonzté Toombs and District 3 Council Member Jennifer Gamble hosted colleagues for a special Metro Council Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville Build Day in the Park Preserve neighborhood in North Nashville. Eleven council members and Vice Mayor Angie E. Henderson participated in the event.

The build began at 7:00 AM at 3022 Aldrich Lane. At 11:30 AM, a special presentation was held about the Haynes-Trinity Community Collaboration, which includes the $2 million renovation of the Parkwood Community Club ballfields, the adjacent 59-acre Haynes Trinity Metro Park, and two special street name designations at Village by the Creek.