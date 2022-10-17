Close
Search for:
Search
Home
COVID-19 Resource Center
Dr. Henry Louis Gates’ PSA Radio
Featured
News
State
Local
National/International News
Global
Business
Commentary
Finance
Local Business
Investigative Stories
Affordable Housing
DCS Investigation
Gentrification
Editorial
National Politics
Local News
Local Editorial
Political Editorial
Editorial Cartoons
Cycle of Shame
Community
History
Tennessee
Chattanooga
Clarksville
Knoxville
Memphis
Public Notices
Women
Let’s Talk with Ms. June
Education
College
American Baptist College
Belmont University
Fisk
HBCU
Meharry
MTSU
University of Tennessee
TSU
Vanderbilt
Elementary
High School
Lifestyle
Art
Auto
Tribune Travel
Entertainment
5 Questions With
Books
Events
Film Review
Local Entertainment
Family
Food
Drinks
Health & Wellness
Home & Garden
Featured Books
Religion
National Religion
Local Religion
Obituaries
National Obituaries
Local Obituaries
Faith Commentary
Sports
MLB
Sounds
NBA
NCAA
NFL
Predators
Titans
NHL
Other Sports
Golf
Professional Sports
Sports Commentary
Metro Sports
Media
Video
Photo Galleries
Take 10
Trending With The Tribune
Classified
About Us
Digital Subscription
Advertise With Us
Contact
facebook
twitter
youtube
Close
Skip to content
The Tennessee Tribune
Insightful coverage of Nashville and Middle, TN news
Open Search
Search for:
Search
Menu
Posted in
Local
Metro Nashville Government Departments to Host Career Fair Oct. 20
by
Article submitted
October 17, 2022
October 17, 2022