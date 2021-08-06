Metro Nashville Government Launches New Website

Nashvlle, TN (TN Tribune)–After three years of planning, Metro Nashville has launched a new and improved Nashville.gov website on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. The new site was created from feedback gathered from both internal and external sources including 760 public survey responses, 200+ businesses and neighborhood groups, four separate focus groups, and interviews with 27 Metro departments.

“As we’ve seen over the past year and half, information is an essential part of our lives – especially during challenging times,” said Mayor John Cooper. “I’m grateful for the work Randall Williams and his Metro’s ITS team has done to reach this milestone and make the website easier for Nashvillians to navigate.”

Nashville.gov has been redesigned to be more mobile user-friendly and features the 12 most popular services (based on site analytics) on the homepage including register for new alarm permits, pay water bill online and register to vote. Users can click to a page that lists all the services on the site for quick and easy access.

“The goal of Nashville.gov is to make Metro’s information easy for visitors to find,” said Chief Information Officer Keith Durbin. “With a transition to a new website platform, some links that visitors have saved will no longer work. However, the team has implemented an extensive page redirect plan, which will ensure that while the pages have shifted, visitors will continue to have easy access to content that is important to them.”

The new search engine will also provide legislation content, hub Nashville resources, and the Metro Property Assessor’s website. More search locations may be added in the future.