The MNPD’s Training Academy has just been reaccredited with excellence, the

highest level of recognition, by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement

Agencies (CALEA).



In bestowing reaccreditation for the next four years, the Commission recognized the

creation of a new mentoring program that pairs police officer trainees with veteran officers

throughout the academy process, the emphasis placed on de-escalation training, career

development initiatives, and medical training for trauma emergencies in the field.



The MNPD Academy has been continuously accredited since 2011.