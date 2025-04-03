Metro Public Health Department’s Music City Behavioral Health and Wellness Summit to feature Jelly Roll

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (TN Tribune) – The Metro Public Health Department (MPHD) will welcome stakeholders and community members to on April 14th to the Music City Behavioral Health & Wellness Summit at Riverside Nashville. Musician and Nashville Native Jelly Roll will close the day, with Dr. Karhlton Moore, the former director of the Bureau of Justice Assistance, delivering the keynote address. The summit will allow local leaders and stakeholders the chance to discuss topics such as fostering resilience, building safety and empowering wellness in our communities.

“The upcoming Music City Behavioral Health and Wellness Summit provides a valuable opportunity to coordinate our efforts and strategize on how to best protect, improve, and sustain the health and well-being of all people in our community,” said Dr. Sanmi Areola, Director of Health. “Public health issues like violence, substance misuse, drug overdose and suicide will not resolve themselves. We must act as a community, remain vigilant, be intentional in our efforts, develop actionable plans and commit resources for sustained, long-term action.”

The summit will be a full day of information and messages around mental health, behavioral health and community violence. Dr. Karhlton Moore will begin the day as the keynote address, followed by panel discussions with local and national behavioral health experts. A panel featuring youth leaders will precede a discussion with Nashville recording artist and humanitarian Jelly Roll.

Registration is open and recommended for attendees. There is no cost to register. Those in need of an accommodation are encouraged to email BHWEvents@Nashville.gov.