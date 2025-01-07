Metro Social Services Activates Severe Weather Response

Nashville, TN – As Nashville enters its coldest week this winter season,

Metro Social Services has activated its Severe Weather Response, ensuring the safety of some of

Nashville’s most vulnerable. Below are the actions Metro Social Services taking to protect residents and

families during this extended cold stretch:

 Emergency Meal Delivery

Ahead of the storm, our home ambassadors delivered emergency meals to our homebound

clients – seniors and disabled – to ensure they have quick and ample food supply should

severe weather hit and they are on unable to access food. These emergency meals are in

addition to the weekly hot and cold meals that we deliver to them.

Daily meal deliveries remain on schedule at this time. This week, as our home

ambassadors conduct meal deliveries, they will be checking with our homebound clients

to make sure all appliances are working and they are prepared to weather the winter storm.

Should they need their heater or other critical appliances replaced, we will facilitate an

immediate response to repair them. This service is specifically for our homebound clients in congregate settings and private residences.

 Senior Welfare Calls

Additionally, we have elevated our Senior Welfare Check program to Level 2 because of

the severe cold. We know that many of our clients live alone and do not have family

members nearby to check on them. Level 2 is an advanced stage of welfare calls that

include very specific weather-related questions such as – is your heater working properly,

do you need your front steps or driveway cleared of snow or ice, do you have enough of

your prescriptions to last should severe weather impede travel, etc. We also increase the

frequency of calls in Level 2.

This service is available to all of our senior and disabled clients – homebound and not.

Freddie O’Connell Renee Pratt

Mayor Executive Director

Metro Social Services

 Office Hours

At this time, MSS will maintain regular operating hours, 8am – 4:30pm, Monday through

Friday. We are located at 3055 Lebanon Pike (Hermitage).