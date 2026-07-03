Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority Announces Newly Appointed Board of Commissioners

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority (MNAA), owner and operator of Nashville International Airport®, also known as BNA®, and John C. Tune Airport®, also known as JWN®, is pleased to announce members of its Board of Commissioners, established under Public Chapter No. 978. In accordance with state law, appointments include: Lieutenant General Dennis D. Cavin (U.S. Army Retired), John Cheadle Jr., Tony Giarratana, Jimmy Granbery, Bobby Joslin and Deputy Governor and Commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) Stuart McWhorter. Three additional Commissioners are awaiting appointments by Freddie O’Connell, mayor of the Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County, and confirmation by Metropolitan Council.

“The broad policies supported by the Commissioners will assist MNAA in its ability to manage, operate, finance and maintain BNA and JWN,” said Doug Kreulen, MNAA President and CEO. “MNAA remains focused on safe, secure and efficient flight operations that support regional growth and deliver an exceptional experience for our travelers.”

Effective July 1, the new state law reconstituted MNAA’s Board of Commissioners into a nine-member board. Six commissioners are appointed by state officials — Governor Bill Lee, Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally and House Speaker Cameron Sexton. Three additional Commissioners are awaiting appointments by Metro Government.

The following individuals have been appointed:

Lieutenant General Dennis D. Cavin (U.S. Army Retired)

Lt. Gen. Dennis D. Cavin brings more than three decades of military and defense industry leadership to the Board of Commissioners. He is a former vice president at Lockheed Martin, where he led International Air and Missile Defense Strategic Initiatives and later Corporate Business Development for Army and missile defense programs.

Cavin joined Lockheed Martin after 34 years of service in the U.S. Army. He previously commanded the U.S. Army Accessions Command at Fort Monroe, Va., and served as the Training and Doctrine Command’s deputy commanding general for Initial Entry Training. A career Air Defense Artillery officer, he later served as deputy commanding general and commanding general of the U.S. Army Air Defense Artillery Center and Fort Bliss.

Cavin has also been active in community efforts and has chaired “Nashville Salutes,” a three‑day regional tribute honoring 26 living Medal of Honor recipients and raising more than $600,000 for the Medal of Honor Foundation.

He holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Tennessee at Martin and a Master of Science degree in management from Webster University and is a graduate of the Industrial College of the Armed Forces.

John R. Cheadle, Jr.

John R. Cheadle, Jr. brings decades of legal and aviation experience to MNAA. He is the managing partner at Cheadle Law and has built a distinguished career representing business creditors in both state and bankruptcy courts. Cheadle’s practice emphasizes collection law, lender representation, receiverships, corporate defense and aviation law, and he is a frequent lecturer in enforcing creditors’ rights. He is AV-Preeminent® Peer Review Rated by Martindale-Hubbell®, a distinction awarded to fewer than 5 percent of all attorneys nationwide.

He holds an airline transport pilot certificate from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and has been a licensed pilot since 1980, giving him extensive knowledge of aviation law and aircraft issues. Cheadle remains active in civic and professional circles and is one of the founding members of the Tennessee Supreme Court Historical Society. His professional affiliations include the Nashville, Tennessee and American Bar associations, the Lawyer-Pilots Bar Association and the Commercial Law League of America.

He earned a Bachelor of Arts from Northwestern University and a Juris Doctor (J.D.) from Vanderbilt University Law School.

Anthony D. “Tony” Giarratana

Tony Giarratana serves as the President of Giarratana, LLC, where his unwavering dedication, passion and enthusiasm for Downtown Nashville spans over four decades. During this time, he has achieved several notable milestones for Music City, including pioneering the construction of its first high-rise apartments, condominiums and modern urban grocery store since 1967.

Giarratana, alongside his partners, has also been instrumental in historical preservation efforts and the development of thousands of residential units. His enduring commitment to civic and community roles is exemplified through his participation in various organizations. These include the Nashville Zoo, Nashville Symphony, Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, the Lipscomb University board, Lipscomb University College of Business, the Tamara & Edward George Legacy Fund, the Nashville Downtown Partnership, the Nashville City Club, YMCA Community Action Programs (YCAP), Men of Valor and the Boy Scouts of America Middle Tennessee Council.

He graduated with a Finance degree in Business Administration from the University of South Florida in Tampa.

James W. “Jimmy” Granbery

Jimmy Granbery, first joined the Board of Commissioners in 2018 and brings a longstanding history of service to MNAA. Granbery is chair of H.G. Hill Company and chair and CEO of H.G. Hill Realty Company LLC, both of which have remained family‑owned and operated in Nashville for six generations.

Granbery has an extensive record of civic and community involvement, including past service on the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission (TFWC), the Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency (MDHA) board, and as chair of the Urban Land Institute’s (ULI) Nashville District. He has also held leadership roles on the boards of the Nashville Zoo, Martin Methodist College (now the University of Tennessee Southern) and the YMCA of Middle Tennessee.

He earned a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Mississippi.

Robert J. “Bobby” Joslin

Bobby Joslin has a long history of service with the Board of Commissioners, beginning in 2009. He is the owner and founder of Joslin and Son Signs, which began in 1977 as a one‑truck repair service and has grown into one of the largest custom sign shops in Middle Tennessee.

Joslin remains active in the community and works with local businesses on efforts to support and strengthen Nashville. He serves on the State Leadership Council of the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) and is a member of the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA), the Nashville State Technical Community College Business Management Committee, the Donelson-Hermitage Chamber of Commerce and the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce.

He attended Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) and Vanderbilt University’s George Peabody College.

Stuart C. McWhorter

Stuart C. McWhorter serves as the Deputy Governor and Commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD). He has a diverse background in entrepreneurship, corporate finance and strategic planning. He served as co-founder and chairman of Clayton Associates with over 25 years of experience in entrepreneurship and early-stage investing.

McWhorter stepped away from Clayton Associates in 2019 to join Governor Lee’s administration as commissioner of the Department of Finance and Administration. He led the drafting of two fiscal-year state budgets, co-chaired the Governor’s Healthcare Modernization Task Force and was appointed director of the Tennessee Unified Command Group to coordinate the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, McWhorter previously served as the CEO of the Nashville Entrepreneur Center and chairman of the Board of Directors of Nashville-based FirstBank Financial Corporation (NYSE: FBK). Beyond his professional roles, McWhorter has been deeply involved in many Middle Tennessee institutions and organizations including Belmont University, The Nashville Entrepreneur Center, YMCA of Middle Tennessee, Blood Water Mission and the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee.

He received his Master of Health Administration (M.H.A) from the University of Alabama-Birmingham and Bachelor of Science in Business Administration (B.S.B.A) from Clemson University.