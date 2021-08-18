Microblogging Site Twitter To Review Content On Afghanistan

WASHINGTON — Amid the rapidly evolving security situation in Afghanistan, social media giant Twitter on Aug. 17 said they would continue to enforce their rules on content concerning the war-torn country and review posts that glorify violence and violate their regulations.

Violence surged in Afghanistan after U.S. and North Atlantic Treaty Organization troops began to withdraw in May.

The Taliban completed their takeover of the country on Aug. 15 by entering Kabul and causing the civilian government to collapse. They entered Kabul and took control of the presidential palace.

“The situation in Afghanistan is rapidly evolving,” a Twitter spokesperson said.

“We are also witnessing people in the country using Twitter to seek help and assistance. Twitter’s top priority is keeping people safe, and we remain vigilant.”

Twitter said that they would not allow the glorification of violence, platform manipulation, and spam.

“We will continue to proactively enforce our rules and review content that may violate Twitter Rules, specifical policies against the glorification of violence, platform manipulation, and spam,” the spokesperson added.