Miss Meharry Kyla Marks Combines Academic Excellence with Community Impact

Kyla Marks hails all the way from the “Pacific NW,” Seattle, WA. She is the cherished daughter of Ret. 1st Sgt. Don & Trinity Chandler. She is a distinguished dental scholar, community advocate, and student leader at Meharry Medical College (MMC), where she is completing her Doctor of Dental Surgery (DDS) degree as a fourth-year dental student. She is widely recognized for her academic excellence, campus involvement, commitment to service, and extraordinary success in securing educational funding—earning over $750,000 in scholarships across eight years, allowing her to pursue her undergraduate and dental education completely debt-free. In April 2025, she was crowned Miss Meharry, a prestigious honor recognizing her leadership, character, and dedication to representing the university with grace and purpose.

Driven by a passion for dental public health, Kyla focuses her training on addressing oral-health disparities in underserved communities with a particular passion in pediatric populations. She is committed to delivering compassionate, high-quality care and is guided by values of integrity, empathy, excellence, diversity, and leadership. Her work reflects a passion for community engagement, educational access, and the holistic well-being of those she serves. Guided by integrity, empathy, and a profound sense of responsibility, she strives to create meaningful change both within MMC and beyond its walls.

During her time at MMC, Kyla has been actively involved in initiatives that strengthen community ties, including collaborative service projects such as Oral Health Day, which provides free dental care to individuals from Nashville, Middle Tennessee, and surrounding states. The event is designed to remove barriers to oral healthcare. She also created a “White Coat Experience” for students, where young scholars have the opportunity to try on a white coat and take a photo—an empowering moment designed to help them envision themselves in healthcare careers. Rooted in the belief that “if you see it, you can believe it—and you can achieve it,” the experience encourages students to dream boldly and see themselves reflected in professional spaces. Her leadership reflects a deep commitment to service, unity, and uplifting the communities surrounding MMC.

As Miss Meharry, Kyla serves as an ambassador for the university with grace, purpose, and an unwavering commitment to service, representing student voices, promoting school pride, and embodying the excellence of Meharry Medical College’s legacy. Her role includes public appearances, community engagement, and supporting initiatives that enhance student life and institutional visibility.

Beyond her clinical work, Kyla is an active campus leader and proud member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., and a past president of the Xi Phi chapter at Washington State University. As she prepares to graduate in May 2026, Kyla Marks continues to emerge as a rising leader in dentistry, committed to expanding access to oral healthcare and uplifting the communities she serves.

Kyla is the 1st Miss Meharry crowned from Washington state.