MNPS Launches AI Storytelling Pilot Program with Lumi Founder Colin Kaepernick

Nashville Public Schools announces a new partnership with Lumi Story AI, launching a district pilot that will help students explore storytelling, creativity, and literacy through responsible use of artificial intelligence.

The pilot is made possible through private philanthropic support coordinated by PENCIL, the nonprofit that connects Nashville’s business and civic community with public schools. The initiative aligns with the district’s commitment to thoughtful innovation and its belief that technology should strengthen, not replace, strong teaching and learning.

The Lumi platform allows students to develop characters, narratives, and visual stories while reinforcing literacy skills, critical thinking, and student voice. The pilot will introduce AI as a creative support tool, helping students engage more deeply with reading and writing while maintaining ownership of their ideas and work.

“We want our students to approach artificial intelligence with confidence and curiosity, not fear,” said Superintendent Dr. Adrienne Battle. “This pilot allows students to use AI as a tool for creativity and communication, while reinforcing our strong literacy framework and our belief that every student’s voice matters.”

As part of the launch, Colin Kaepernick, CEO and founder of Lumi, visited schools across the district, demonstrating the technology and sharing his vision for how storytelling and creativity can empower young people.

“Storytelling has always been one of the most powerful ways people understand themselves and the world around them,” said Kaepernick. “Lumi is about giving students tools to tell their own stories, develop their creativity, and see technology as something that expands what’s possible rather than limiting it.”

Implementing the Pilot

The pilot will be implemented in a phased approach, beginning with a small group of students and educators to ensure alignment with district instructional priorities and responsible AI expectations. Teachers will guide how and when the tool is used, emphasizing transparency, academic integrity, and critical evaluation of AI-generated content.

“PENCIL exists to help turn innovation into opportunity for students,” said Christiane Buggs, President and CEO of PENCIL. “By bringing together private donors, educators, and partners like Lumi, we can support new learning experiences that build creativity, literacy, and belonging for students across Nashville.”

Lumi’s storytelling approach is designed to complement existing instruction, offering students additional ways to connect with what they read and write through narrative, voice, and visual expression.

“This is a great example of how leaders from various industries and professional backgrounds can come together to enhance and support the learning experience in our public schools,” added Dr. Battle.

District AI Strategies and Principles

The district will evaluate the pilot’s impact on student engagement, literacy, and creative expression as it considers future expansion. The initiative reflects Nashville Public Schools’ broader commitment to innovation that is grounded in strong instruction, equity, and student belonging. More information about the district’s AI strategies and principles can be found on our AI webpage.

Information from Lumi Story AI

Lumi was founded to give every student the confidence to read, write, and share their story. We believe in learning environments where creativity fuels literacy and every learner has a voice worth hearing.

Our mission is simple: advance human knowledge and literacy by empowering student expression, in every classroom, district, and community. We’re committed to creativity, equity, and learning that sparks real engagement.

Students learn best when they’re emotionally connected to what they’re creating — not just completing assignments. By grounding literacy in storytelling, Lumi helps students develop comprehension, writing craft, and ownership over their learning.

Lumi is guided by national leaders in literacy, equity, innovation, and education policy. Our advisors bring deep expertise across research, AI ethics, K–12 leadership, and learning sciences, keeping Lumi grounded, future-focused, and built for real classroom impact.