More Than 1,000 New Jobs Open at FedEx Memphis Hub

By Dr. Sybil C. Mitchell

MEMPHIS, TN — Friday afternoon’s job fair with FedEx principals threw a financial lifeline to job seekers in Memphis, but applicants outside of the city of Memphis are welcome to apply.

Local job seekers came out to apply for positions, many of them permanent, starting out at $18 an hour. Benefits are being offered to all new hires, even part-time employees.

“A gentleman from FedEx actually approached me about the employment opportunities now available,” said Bishop Linwood Dillard. “Some individuals are challenged with actually getting to a site to apply for jobs. So, we came up with this job fair. I could

pass up the chance to help families hit hard financially by the pandemic.

Two representatives from FedEx brought the opportunities to community residents, including a vice-president.

“We have always been doing these kinds of events,” said Mance Aychan, a recruiter. “Since the pandemic, we’ve just been doing things a little safer—wearing masks and everyone social distancing.”

The recruiting event at Citadel of Deliverance Church of God in Christ got job seekers in and out with a five-minute interaction. Applicants showed two forms of identification before given an interview appointment card. Positions were promised at the time of the appointment.

Although the company is looking to cover the burgeoning volume of holiday packages, Vice-President Brandon Tolbert said FedEx is not looking for seasonal employees. The pandemic has increased package handling to an unprecedented level.

“We’ve seen s great opportunity to provide jobs for people who may not have jobs now with this pandemic,” said Tolbert. “We want to present these opportunities to our local community. We’re partnering with leaders in our community to raise awareness about what is available.”

Pre-holiday increases in business have been dramatic this year because of the pandemic. People are not going to brick-and-mortar stores. But shopping on line for most of their product needs has become a new way of life in the age of COVID-19.

“We’re calling this the ship-a-thon,” said Tolbert. “We need to hire a lot of great people to get the job done and make it happen.”

Tolbert said about 1,000 new employees are needed for the Memphis Hub where packages are received and processed for shipment to recipients.

“These are not seasonal positions,” said Tolbert. “We’re looking to establish a long-term relationships with our associates. There are full-time positions available, and we are starting employees off at $18 an hour.”

Tolbert said part-time positions are available as well. Both come will benefits, including medical and educational.

“We have two clinics where FedEx employees can use free of charge,” said Tolbert. “And we are proud to offer a free college benefit, thanks to a partnership we have made with the University of Memphis.”

Southaven resident, Justin Payton, 20, took advantage of the hiring event.

“I live in Horn Lake, MS,” said Payton. I graduated from Northwest Community College, and I came here looking for full-time

employment. I was a retail manager, but I decided I wanted to do something different. I think the medical and educational benefits are great.”

Aychan said both day and night shifts were being offered for convenience.

Jasmine Brooks, 28, is only looking for part-time right now.

“I am actually working right now, and things have gotten pretty stressful,” said Brooks. “I am applying for part-time starting off, but we’ll see what happens. The pay is great, but the benefits are even better.”

In addition to hub employees, delivery drivers are also needed, according to Tolbert. But, he

declined to offer an estimate of the number of drivers needed.

After 90 days of employment, participation in the 401K program is available to new employees, and the LIFE Program, educational benefit, gives employees the opportunity to earn a full college degree.

Job seekers in surrounding communities are encouraged to apply if a move to Memphis is being considered.

For additional information on FedEx jobs, call (901) 797-7100.