Mosby Elected First Black President in Historic Move

By Vivian Shipe

KNOXVILLE, TN — In its 47 year history , there has never been an African American to serve as President of the Holston Conference United Methodist Women. In the Summer of 2020 that all changed with the election of Donna Mosby. A strong advocate for racial justice and voters rights, Mosby will preside over a membership with over 7,000 members. The organization is part of the largest denominational faith organization with over 800,000 women.

The mission of the organization is to advocate for justice, develop leaders, and foster spiritual growth. It is to that end that Mosby stated. “I am hopeful my election will start the process of deconstructing systemic racial disenfranchisement that limits diversity and inclusion.” Mosby also stated her goals of bringing a stronger focus on justice advocacy, education and human rights.