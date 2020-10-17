MTSU Music History Experts Present Virtual Discussion of Rock Legend Jimi Hendrix Oct. 21st

On Wednesday, Oct. 21st MTSU‘s Center for Popular Music is releasing “Jimi Hendrix: A-Z,” an exclusive virtual discussion of the guitar legend, on its website, http://mtsu.edu/popmusic, at noon Central.

MTSU’s Dr. Mike Alleyne of the Department of Recording Industry and MTSU public history doctoral student Katie Rainge-Briggs, who also works with the National Museum of African American Music in Nashville, have a thoroughly fascinating conversation about the young guitarist who soared through the music world like a comet for only four years before his light was extinguished. It’s free and available to the public anytime after the noon release.