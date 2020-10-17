MTSU Music History Experts Present Virtual Discussion of Rock Legend Jimi Hendrix Oct. 21st

(Image credit: David Redfern / Getty)

On Wednesday, Oct. 21st MTSU‘s Center for Popular Music is releasing “Jimi Hendrix: A-Z,” an exclusive virtual discussion of the guitar legend, on its website, http://mtsu.edu/popmusic, at noon Central.

MTSU’s Dr. Mike Alleyne of the Department of Recording Industry and MTSU public history doctoral student Katie Rainge-Briggs, who also works with the National Museum of African American Music in Nashville, have a thoroughly fascinating conversation about the young guitarist who soared through the music world like a comet for only four years before his light was extinguished. It’s free and available to the public anytime after the noon release.

Katie Rainge-Briggs, doctoral student in MTSU’s Public History Program and curatorial resident at the National Museum of African American Music in Nashville.
Dr. Michael “Mike” Alleyne, professor, Department of Recording Industry, College of Media and Entertainment

 

 

