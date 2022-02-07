MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — The spirit of volunteerism demonstrated by the MTSU School of Nursing will be discussed on the next “MTSU On the Record” radio program.

Host Gina Logue’s interview with Barbara Lancaster, an associate professor of nursing, will air from 9:30 to 10 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8, and from 6 to 6:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 13, on WMOT-FM Roots Radio 89.5 and www.wmot.org.

Lancaster teaches a Community Public Health Nursing course in which she solicits volunteers to work for one day at the Nashville Rescue Mission. This semester, nine students will prepare and serve food at the mission on Feb. 12, followed by six students on Feb. 26, seven students on Feb. 27 and seven students on April 9.

The students begin their day with a tour of the shelter and a lecture on its purpose. After that, they work in the kitchen to prepare the food they will serve to the men, women and children who use the mission’s resources.

Lancaster said the students learn that nursing involves much more than scientific techniques and procedures.

“One of the common denominators as we look over the many years of trying to define a professional is altruism,” Lancaster said. “This is a hallmark of a professional, to serve.”

Lancaster has taught the course since 2018. All students must write reflection papers about their volunteerism.

To hear previous “MTSU On the Record” programs, go to http://bit.ly/mtsu-otr. For more information about the radio program, contact Logue at 615-898-5081 or WMOT-FM at 615-898-2800.