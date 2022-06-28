Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)– Affordable Housing Resources (AHR) is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of 24 one-bedroom condos located at 432 Murfreesboro Pike in Nashville. A ten-minute bus ride from downtown, the affordable 465-square-foot condos were designed for Middle Tennessee’s workforce, providing an attainable opportunity for property ownership in Nashville.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place to celebrate the completion of the project, where officials will share details on the development and its impact on Nashville’s affordable housing crisis.

The estimated monthly mortgage payment for the condos is $1,300/month, with downpayment and closing costs covered by AHR’s Tennessee Downpayment Partnership for those who qualify.

Click the link below for more information https://ahrhousing.org/