Music﻿ Icon & Celebrated Songwriter Jody Watley Set To Host 2021 Women Songwriters ﻿ Hall of Fame Awards in Washington, DC

(Nationwide) June 7, 2021 – Music icon Jody Watley, one of the architects of 21st century pop and a celebrated songwriter with BMI will host the 2021 Women Songwriters Hall of Fame Awards on Friday, June 25 at the Westin Washington DC City Center.

The WSHOF award ceremony will pay homage to women “whose body of work represents the best of heritage and legacy of modern American music.”

The inaugural inductees are Mary Chapin Carpenter, Tawatha Agee, Naomi Judd, Roberta Flack, Dawnn Lewis, Deniece Williams, Valerie Simpson, Jekalyn Carr, Jerry Keever “Bunny” Hull, Dr. Veryl Howard, Klymaxx and The Go-Go’s.

The event will be executive produced by Janice McLean DeLoatch, founder of WSHOF.

“I am looking forward to hosting this incredible event honoring phenomenal songwriting legends,” says Watley.

Jody Watley, a Grammy winning trendsetting pioneer in music, video, fashion and style is also the first-ever membership ambassador for the National Museum of African American Music in Nashville, Tennessee.