NASHVILLE, TN (TN Tribune) – Over 300 Special Olympics Tennessee (SOTN) supporters, athletes, friends and family members are set to jump into the chilly pool this year at Nashville’s annual Music City Polar Plunge. Happening on Saturday, February 25, 2023, the event will take place just outside Nissan Stadium in Lot R. Check-in will begin at 10 a.m. with the plunging commencing at 11:30 a.m. Returning will be the Polar Plunge Chili Cook-Off featuring three categories: People’s Choice, Amateur and Professional. Judges for the Chili Cook-Off include Jim Chandler of 107.5 The River, Sissy Brown of 92Q and Sean Good of 92Q. All plungers will receive free samples of chili. With the low temperature on Friday night slated to be in the 40s, the pool should be refreshing to those plunging on Saturday. Those interested in plunging can still register on the Special Olympics Tennessee website.

All participants are asked to raise a minimum of $75 in donations prior to participation in the chilly event. Participants’ fundraising money supports thousands of athletes across the state of Tennessee as they compete in local, state, national and international competitions. This year’s goal is $100,000. Supporters will also receive prizes based on the amount of money raised. All plungers will receive the 2023 Polar Plunge Tennessee long-sleeve shirt. Other goods range from stainless steel tumblers to wireless chargers, to a 45 qt YETI Cooler.

The public is invited to come watch and cheer on participants during the event. Food vendors will be on site. Admission is free.

WHAT: 2023 Music City Polar Plunge

WHO: Special Olympics Supporters and Athletes

WHEN: Saturday, February 25 from 10 AM to 1 PM Central.

WHERE: Lot R of Nissan Stadium (North side nearest the stadium)

If you would like to schedule an interview prior to the event, please reach out Justin Bradford at jbradford@specialolympicstn.org or 615.775.7692. Staff will be available on-site beginning at 7:00 a.m. to coordinate interviews if necessary.

About Special Olympics Tennessee

Special Olympics Tennessee (SOTN) is a state chapter of Special Olympics North America, a part of Special Olympics International. The mission of Special Olympics is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community. SOTN offers 17 Olympic-style sports and is composed of 36 areas covering the entire state with volunteer leaders managing activities in those districts. Its state office is in Nashville, Tennessee.

Special Olympics Tennessee is a registered 501(c)(3), non-profit organization supported by private donations from individuals, corporations and organizations throughout the state. Special Olympics is “the most credible charity in America” according to a survey in the Chronicle of Philanthropy. Learn more about Special Olympics Tennessee.