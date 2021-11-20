Watching this footage gives me a newfound appreciation for the laminated press passes that I would find in junk drawers in our apartment in Los Angeles when I was growing up, with photos of my father, Lester Sloan, sporting various stages of an Afro and a vintage suit. My father began his career as a cameraman for the CBS affiliate in Detroit in the late 1960s. When the riots broke out in 1967, he brought a roll of film to the offices of the Detroit Free Press. The newspaper didn’t need the help, but the editors sent him upstairs to the offices of Newsweek. The magazine didn’t have many journalists willing to cover the uprising, so someone typed up a note for him to use in lieu of a press pass. He held it close as he ventured out that night with his camera.