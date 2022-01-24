Nashville, TN (TN Tribune)–The 3-Time Grammy Award-winning Sounds of Blackness powerful Anthem “Time For Reparations” is Nominated for a 2022 NAACP Image Image Award- Outstanding Gospel Song Category.

“We Praise God and Thank NAACP for this great honor,” said Sounds of Blackness Music Director Gary Hines, who wrote and produced the song. “Time For Reparations” is more than a Song & Video, it’s an Anthem for The Movement for Racial Justice.

Sounds of Blackness has always been in the vanguard of The Movement musically.

“Time For Reparations” is a continuation of their ongoing legacy and commitment to Justice!

Please Vote for Sounds of Blackness www.NaacpImageAwards.net‘Outstanding Gospel Song’.