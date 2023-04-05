Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune) – NAREB Nashville announces its upcoming Realtist Week, a series of events and activities designed to promote black wealth through homeownership and the revitalization of urban neighborhoods. Scheduled from April 9th to April 15th, 2023, the initiative is part of a national effort led by the National Association of Real Estate Brokers (NAREB), involving over 30 cities and 21 states.



Furtesha Woods, NAREB Nashville President, Realtist, and Broker, highlights the significance of educating minority communities about homeownership. “A primary objective of NAREB Nashville is to educate the minority community about the importance of home ownership. The journey to homeownership is often accompanied by several obstacles, including budgeting, credit, and debt-to-income ratio issues,” Woods continued “As a result of knowing these issues exist, NAREB Nashville has made it a priority to ensure that the community has access to learning opportunities that can help them overcome these obstacles. Therefore, we believe it is imperative to host events such as these, and those in need of these services will naturally want to attend.”



Throughout Realtist Week, various events and activities will be organized to raise awareness and provide education on real estate and financial topics. Some of the key events include:



• Racial Wealth Gap Learning Simulation on Tuesday, an engaging and interactive event that explores the historical and systemic factors contributing to the wealth gap in the United States. Participants will gain a deeper understanding of the connections among racial equity, hunger, poverty, and wealth while discussing potential solutions to address and close the racial wealth gap.



• Budget Night on Thursday, an open event designed to empower attendees with the knowledge and tools necessary to create and maintain sustainable budgets. Featuring expert-led presentations and hands-on activities, participants will learn effective strategies to manage their personal finances, reduce debt, and save for future goals, including homeownership.



• Her Journey Home workshop on Saturday, part of a comprehensive 5-week homebuyers course specifically designed for women to learn the mortgage process, starting April 1, 2023 (all are welcome). This third week of the program focuses on mortgage readiness, with previous weeks covering credit preparation and budgeting, and upcoming weeks addressing mental readiness and the home-buying process. Each class can be attended as a stand-alone, but the complete 5-week program offers the most comprehensive experience.



Woods emphasizes the impact of the Her Journey Home workshop, stating, “In this course, we specifically discuss issues women tend to face on the road to homeownership. Many women, including myself, have been able to achieve homeownership with the help of this course,” She explained. “Those in attendance will have a stronger desire to see this goal through to the end, as well as the tools necessary to do so. Don’t take my word for it though, read what other women had to say about Her Journey Home.”



Additionally, NAREB Nashville has organized exclusive events for its local members during Realtist Week. On Sunday, a Home Campaign Video emphasizing the importance of homeownership will be streamed at local churches. Wednesday features the Middle TN Fair Housing Luncheon, where Woods will be the main guest speaker, sharing her insights and expertise on fair housing and the real estate industry. Finally, NAREB Nashville’s Youth Reading Day on Friday offers local Realtists the opportunity to visit a local elementary school to read “The House That She Built,” promoting literacy, education, and introducing children to the concept of homeownership.



NAREB Nashville’s Realtist Week underscores the vital role homeownership plays in building black wealth and fortifying communities. By concentrating on education, literacy, and community engagement, the organization aims to foster a culture of financial literacy and responsibility. Realtist Week is made possible through the generous sponsorship of Rhonda Jackson with HQ Insurance, Republic Bank, Tennessee Housing Development Agency, and First Horizon Bank, whose support helps bring these important initiatives and events to the community.



For more information and to register for any of these events, please visit https://www.narebnashville.com/events.