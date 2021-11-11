NASHVILLE, TN — The Nashville Bar Association (NBA) is proud to announce Chancellor Ellen Hobbs Lyle as the recipient of the 2021 Liberty Bell Award for her outstanding and notable career, in which she has consistently stood up for and applied the rule of law. Throughout her career, she has worked diligently to understand the details and facts of a case and implement them in her decisions, with as little partiality as possible, regardless of political repercussions. The Tennessean quotes Nashville attorney Aubrey Harwell as saying, “We need judges across the country and across Tennessee that have the temperament, the intellect, the dedication and the justice done of Ellen Hobbs Lyle.”

The Liberty Bell Award is given to that person or group—but not necessarily lawyers or law-related groups—who have promoted better understanding of the rule of law, encouraged greater respect for law and the courts, stimulated a sense of civic responsibility, or contributed to good government.

Additionally, The Nashville Bar Association is pleased to announce Henry Martin as the 2021 Jack Norman, Sr. Award recipient. He has served as the Federal Public Defender in the Middle District of Tennessee since 1985 and prior to that, he worked in private practice with an emphasis on criminal law and civil liberties. Managing an office of over 50 people, he sets a high bar for criminal defense representation of indigent clients. Accomplishments include serving as a member of the United States Judicial Conference’s Advisory Committee on Federal Rules of Criminal Procedure, as the Founding President of the Association of Federal Defenders and as President of the Tennessee Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers.

The Norman Award must be given to an attorney whose primary practice or service pertains to criminal law, demonstrates respect for the rights of all individuals in the criminal justice system, exhibits the trial advocacy skills or judicial skills necessary to the pursuit of justice, demonstrates an abiding respect for the law and legal profession, maintains highest standards of professional integrity and ethical conduct, and contributes to the improvement of the legal profession and criminal justice system—including but not limited to the provision of uncompensated or under-compensated representation of the accused.

The Nashville Bar Association, established in 1831, is a professional organization serving the legal community of Nashville, Tennessee. The NBA—with over 2,500 local attorney members—is the largest metropolitan bar association in Tennessee.