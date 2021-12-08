Nashville, Tenn. – Nashville CARES is pleased to announce that Dr. James Hildreth, President & CEO of Meharry Medical College and recently named 2021 Nashvillian of the Year will be a featured speaker at the first annual Red Ribbon Health Alliance Luncheon presented by Fifth Third Bank and benefiting Nashville CARES.

The Red Ribbon Health Alliance Luncheon is an inspiring and educational event bringing together local leaders with the purpose of building a healthy community for all citizens. Speakers are covering topics such as advocacy, spiritual health, gender-affirming health, advances in medicine, and what it means to build a healthy community for everyone. Featured speakers include:

Dr. James Hildreth, President & CEO of Meharry Medical College speaking on Public Health

Ime Ekpenyong, Ph.D, CEO of SGRX speaking on Advances in Medicine

The Reverend Meredith Cox, Spiritual Care Provider, Program for LGBTQ Youth and VUMC speaking on Spiritual Heath

Dr. Kristen Rager, Medical Director at Nashville CARES speaking on Gender Affirming Healthcare

Lee Storrow, Director of Regional & National Policy at Community Education Group speaking on Health Advocacy

Amna Osman, CEO of Nashville CARES will serve as emcee and is speaking on the vision of Building a Healthy Community for Everyone

· WHERE: The luncheon will be held on a unique and custom-designed virtual platform. · WHAT: $450 for a table of 6 | $75 for individual tickets | Purchase tickets HERE.

· HOW: Lunch is on us! Delivery will be between 11:30 AM-12:00 PM.

· WHEN: December 8, 2021 | 12:00pm-1:00pm.

Other sponsors include HCA/Tristar and AllianceBernstein.

Nashville CARES mission is to end the HIV/AIDS epidemic in Middle Tennessee. We work to achieve this through education, advocacy and support for those at risk for or living with HIV.

Nashville CARES is Tennessee’s largest HIV/AIDS service organization. Last year Nashville CARES served more than 50,000 Middle Tennesseans living with or at risk for HIV including: HIV prevention education to more than 29,000 youth and adults, more than 10,000 FREE confidential HIV tests, and essential support services to 3,400 men, women and children living with the disease. To learn more, visit us at NashvilleCARES.org and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.